Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AHG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Akso Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

