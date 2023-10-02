Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,721,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 6,517,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

