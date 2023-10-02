Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Allakos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allakos

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 91,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.