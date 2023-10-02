American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Bio Medica Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of ABMC opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. American Bio Medica has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.