American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.97.

AEP opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

