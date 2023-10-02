American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Critical Comparison

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Bancshares and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.75%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than United Bancshares.

This table compares United Bancshares and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 20.80% 0.03% N/A American National Bankshares 26.47% 10.40% 1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $48.90 million 1.15 $11.31 million $3.42 5.22 American National Bankshares $114.81 million 3.51 $34.43 million $3.16 12.01

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

