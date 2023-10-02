Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $8.44

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.73 and a beta of 1.13. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $189.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

