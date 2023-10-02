Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$37.08

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cormark cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$30.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8686709 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

