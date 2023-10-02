Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $114.71

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.71.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $83.12 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

