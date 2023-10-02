Analysts Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT at $13.50

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

UDMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 381,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,616.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,955. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Udemy by 285.7% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 174,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.80. Udemy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

