Analyzing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and WNS (NYSE:WNS)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73 WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $19.07, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. WNS has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ACV Auctions and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -18.33% -16.17% -8.38% WNS 10.71% 21.61% 11.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.79 -$102.19 million ($0.52) -29.19 WNS $1.26 billion 2.58 $137.31 million $2.67 25.64

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WNS beats ACV Auctions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

