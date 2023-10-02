Analyzing Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 69.66 -$18.50 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio $1.27 million 2.68 -$58.79 million ($107.73) 0.00

Volatility & Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baudax Bio.

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.44, indicating that its share price is 6,044% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% Baudax Bio -4,629.45% N/A -380.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

