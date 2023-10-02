Analyzing goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) & Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF)

Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) and goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit Saison and goeasy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.09 goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 63.81

Credit Saison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Credit Saison pays an annual dividend of C$23.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 178.5%. goeasy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Credit Saison pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. goeasy pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credit Saison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

26.3% of Credit Saison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of goeasy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Saison and goeasy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A goeasy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Credit Saison and goeasy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Saison 1 0 0 0 1.00 goeasy 0 0 3 0 3.00

goeasy has a consensus price target of $167.33, suggesting a potential upside of 110.65%. Given goeasy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than Credit Saison.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services. The company also leases household furniture, appliances, electronics, and unsecured lending products to retail consumers. The company was formerly known as easyhome Ltd. and changed its name to goeasy Ltd. in September 2015. goeasy Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

