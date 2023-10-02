Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$53.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AND shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$41.33 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$38.87 and a 1-year high of C$55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$829.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7337329 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

