Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $225,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.43 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $231.71 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

