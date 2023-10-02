Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 24,797 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.42 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

