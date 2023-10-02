Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
APLE opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
