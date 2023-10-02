Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,624,465.92 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,465.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total transaction of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $1,669,379.37.

On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17.

On Monday, August 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $1,579,882.11.

On Monday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $1,519,393.17.

On Friday, August 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $1,630,976.31.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $1,595,457.60.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $201.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day moving average is $173.50. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $246.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,218,000 after acquiring an additional 203,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

