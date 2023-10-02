Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $671,694.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $671,694.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $696,321.54.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52.

On Monday, August 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35.

On Monday, August 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $255,187.24.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $246.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

Get Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.