Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $671,694.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $671,694.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $696,321.54.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52.
- On Monday, August 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35.
- On Monday, August 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $255,187.24.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $246.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.