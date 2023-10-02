AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

AudioEye Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 66.49% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. Analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Moradi acquired 29,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $167,403.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,681.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 99,947 shares of company stock worth $524,704. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 13.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 86.4% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

