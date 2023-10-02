Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,930,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 13,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Avantor Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

