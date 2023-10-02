Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVTR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 20.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

