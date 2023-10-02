Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Up 26.8% in September

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 961,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

