Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $122.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

