Bailard Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $168.62 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $142.49 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

