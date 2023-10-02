Bailard Inc. Purchases 744 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in American Water Works by 222.0% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $123.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.27 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.