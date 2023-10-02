Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $429.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

