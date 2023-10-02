Ball (NYSE:BALL) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of BALL opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

