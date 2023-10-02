Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.38 Billion Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1.96% of International Business Machines worth $2,379,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.0% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $140.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

