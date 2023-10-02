Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $884.01 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 98,060.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393,332 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 10.15% of Tetra Tech worth $884,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,798,000 after acquiring an additional 305,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,168,000 after purchasing an additional 669,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $152.03 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

