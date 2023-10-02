Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 8.97% of Hologic worth $1,788,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.40 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

