Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 99,156.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 2.45% of Cummins worth $851,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $228.46 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.38 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

