Bank of America Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $680.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REGN. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $900.92.

REGN stock opened at $822.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $806.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,171 shares of company stock worth $26,982,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

