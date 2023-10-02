Barclays Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $50.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Catalent stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 16.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 43.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 85.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,858,000 after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

