Barclays Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $295.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $251.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.96. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of -137.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.