Barclays Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $47.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at $52,217,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,401,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,217,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.