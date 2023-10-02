Barclays Trims IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Target Price to $245.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IQV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.64.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

