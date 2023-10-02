Barclays Trims Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Target Price to $120.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Revvity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49. Revvity has a 1-year low of $105.82 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.