Barrington Research Boosts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $118.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNX. Bank of America dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,483,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,332,766 shares of company stock valued at $220,655,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

