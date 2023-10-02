Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $258.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.18.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.