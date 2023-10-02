Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

KEY stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

