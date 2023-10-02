Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,353 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in 3D Systems by 98,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 833,386 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

