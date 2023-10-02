Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $229,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $200.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its 200-day moving average is $208.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 695,566 shares of company stock worth $151,530,440. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

