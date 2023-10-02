Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RCL opened at $91.75 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.