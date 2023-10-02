Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,148,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

BHC opened at $8.22 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

