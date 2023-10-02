Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,119,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

TC Energy stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

