Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
