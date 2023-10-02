Bensler LLC Sells 378 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bensler LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.61. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $142.49 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.