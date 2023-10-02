Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECH. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

