bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Head-To-Head Comparison

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for bioAffinity Technologies and Starpharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $24,156.00 450.47 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Starpharma $3.55 million 12.55 -$11.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Starpharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

bioAffinity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Starpharma.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -39,277.73% -92.37% -83.91% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It is also involved in the development of DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate and other cancers, DEP docetaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of colorectal and other cancers, DEP irinotecan that is in Phase 2 clinical trials f for the treatment of pancreatic and other cancers; and EP gemcitabine, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP HER-2 radiotherapy completed preclinical trials for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition, the company's DEP radiotheranostics development pipeline includes DEP HER2-zirconium, a HER2-targeted radio diagnostic for HER2-positive cancers, such as breast and gastric cancer; and HER2-targeted DEP SN38 ADC, a targeted ADC therapeutic for the treatment of human ovarian cancer. Starpharma Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

